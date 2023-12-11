This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 7% Upside In Broadcom - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of jobs data. All the major indices closed the week higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.2% and the Dow closing slightly higher last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on Worthington Steel, Inc. WS with an Overweight rating and a price target of $29 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analysts sees around 11% surge in the stock.

Initiated coverage on with an Overweight rating and a price target of $29 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analysts sees around 11% surge in the stock. Recent News: Worthington Steel said it will report the results for its fiscal second quarter after the closing bell on Dec. 21, 2023.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom Inc. AVGO and raised the price target from $995 to $1,015 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst sees more than 7% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $995 to $1,015 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst sees more than 7% upside in the stock. Recent News: Broadcom reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 14% to $5.25.

Loading... Loading...

Analyst: Craig Ellis

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Upgraded rating on Camtek Ltd. CAMT from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $70 to $75 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock.

Upgraded rating on from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $70 to $75 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 18% upside in the stock. Recent News: Camtek, last month, reported a third-quarter revenue decline of 2% Y/Y to $80.5 million, beating the consensus of $78.2 million.

Analyst: Brian Mullan

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst sees over 2% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst sees over 2% upside in the stock. Recent News: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Seth Seifman

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 83%

83% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $142 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% surge in the stock.

Downgraded rating on from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $142 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% surge in the stock. Recent News: SAIC reported a 1% revenue decline Y/Y in the third quarter to $1.895 billion, beating the consensus of $1.790 billion.

Read More: This Tech Stock Is 'Too Expensive,' Cramer Says: 'Wait For A Pullback'