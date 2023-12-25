Loading... Loading...

The home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was the target of a ‘swatting’ prank on Christmas Day.

What Happened: Local law enforcement was alerted to a potential emergency at Greene’s residence in Rome, Georgia, CNN reported. It was later found out that the emergency call was a swatting hoax meant to cause an excessive police response.

Greene made the incident public on social media the subsequent Monday, sharing that this was the eighth time such an event had taken place. The 911 dispatch received a call made to a suicide prevention hotline. The caller claimed to have shot his girlfriend at Greene’s residence and threatened suicide.

The Rome Police were on their way to Greene’s home when they were apprised by Greene’s security personnel that the situation was normal.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!,” Greene wrote on her social media.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) also reported a similar swatting incident on Christmas Day. The authorities confirmed a fake report of a shooting at Williams’ residence.

A series of swatting incidents at Greene’s home was previously reported in August. Swatting typically includes individuals driven by malicious motives falsely notifying local authorities about a threat at someone else’s residence to provoke a police response. The act has become widespread, leading the FBI to establish a national online database in May to monitor all swatting occurrences.

Meanwhile, in November, a man from Georgia was also charged with making threats against Greene, her family, and her staff.

The outspoken conservative has occasionally faced scrutiny from liberals for her contentious and polarizing remarks. She has also received backlash from members of her own party’s more conservative faction. Earlier this year, she was ousted from the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus for criticizing fellow caucus members and demonstrating loyalty to Republican leadership.

