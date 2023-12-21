Joe Biden Emailed Hunter Biden's Business Associate 54 Times When He Was Vice President: Report

Loading... Loading...

Recent records released by House Republicans reveal that President Joe Biden exchanged emails with his son Hunter Biden’s business associate, Eric Schwerin, multiple times during his vice presidency. This news comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Biden family’s business dealings.

What Happened: Joe Biden sent 54 emails to Schwerin, some coinciding with his trips to Ukraine and Hunter’s tenure at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. The emails, dated between 2009 and 2017, were disclosed as part of an investigation led by House Republicans, following testimony from IRS whistleblowers, reported NBC News on Thursday.

Joe Biden’s communication with Schwerin intensified around the time Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board. Despite these revelations, a White House spokesperson declined to comment, directing attention to previous statements by House Democrats denying Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business.

Why It Matters: This development adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s business activities, including his recent nine-count tax indictment and defiance of a GOP subpoena. The email exchanges raise questions about Joe Biden’s potential involvement in his son’s business dealings, a topic that has been a focal point of Republican-led inquiries.

President Biden has consistently denied any involvement in his son’s business affairs. However, these email disclosures could impact public perception and political dynamics, especially as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The implications of these revelations are significant, considering the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Biden. The inquiry, which is examining the personal and business finances of Biden’s family members, has been criticized by Democrats as a politically motivated attack.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will influence the political landscape and the public’s trust in the Biden administration.

