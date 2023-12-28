A Chinese Spy Agency Is Reportedly Using AI To Challenge CIA

Loading... Loading...

China’s spy agency, known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS), is using artificial intelligence (AI) to challenge the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and track spies from the U.S. and other countries.

What Happened: The MSS, China’s primary intelligence agency, has been actively recruiting informants in the U.S. and utilizing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to gather intelligence on U.S. companies developing emerging technologies with military and civilian applications, reported the New York Times.

The MSS’s focus on technological espionage reflects China’s desire to become a global leader in emerging technologies, such as AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology. The agency is tasked with acquiring information on these technologies to support China’s economic and military development.

In response to China’s growing technological espionage, the CIA has reorganized and invested resources to counter the MSS’s efforts. The CIA has established a China Mission Center and a Technology Intelligence Center to focus on collecting intelligence on Chinese companies and their technological advancements.

Earlier, China repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, with its Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin labeling the U.S. as the “biggest hacking empire and global cyber thief” worldwide.

Why It Matters: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also expressed concerns about China’s potential misuse of AI for espionage, highlighting the agency’s ability to collect and store American data on an unprecedented scale.

This comes at a time when the U.S. government has been stepping up its efforts to gain an edge over China in the AI race. Earlier this month, the U.S. government scrutinized Nvidia's new AI accelerators for the Chinese market to ensure no breach of export controls.

In June 2023, the Biden administration took steps to restrict exports of AI chips to China.

