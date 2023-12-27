Grab Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro With M2 Pro Chip At A $400 Discount

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.'s AAPL 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M2 Pro chip is now available at a major discount of $400 on B&H Photo Video.

What Is The Deal: B&H Photo Video is offering the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip at a discount of $400, bringing down the price of Apple's notebook to $1,599.

This MacBook Pro deal is applicable on the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD configuration, in Silver color.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip was launched in early 2023. Powered by the M2 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro combines power with portability, making it an ideal notebook for when you are out and about and want to get work done.

Although Apple has since launched M3 Pro-powered MacBooks, this M2 Pro model is still powerful enough.

MacBook Pro Features: The MacBook Pro on offer has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth rendering of graphics. It has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a sustained brightness of 1,000 nits in HDR mode, allowing you to work even while outdoors.

This MacBook Pro is powered by the M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Its 70Whr battery is rated to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port and a microSD card slot.

