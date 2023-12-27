Ring In The Savings: Verizon's Holiday Deal Cuts Costs By Up To $1900 On Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Watch 6, And Tab S9 FE

Loading... Loading...

If you want to upgrade your smartphone, then Verizon Communications Inc.'s VZ holiday 2023 deal can get you the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, all for free.

What Is The Deal: Verizon is currently offering the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s SSNLF latest flagship smartphone, smartwatch and tablet for free, in a deal that is worth $1,900.

The Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $999 for the 256GB variant, the Galaxy Watch 6 is worth $350, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE costs $550.

All in, the deal is worth $1,900.

The deal is structured like this: you can get up to $1,000 in trade-in discount for the Galaxy S23 Plus. On top of it, you also get the smartwatch and tablet for free as a discount on your monthly mobile bill.

Verizon is also throwing in a $200 gift card if you switch from a different carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Features: Launched in February, the Galaxy S23 Plus is a part of Samsung's latest flagship series. If you are looking for a compact smartphone with a large enough display, the Galaxy S23 Plus is worth considering.

The phone has a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Imaging duties are handled by a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide angle snapper. It has a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy S23 Plus supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and NFC, and it is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

