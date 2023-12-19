GOP Comes Out In Support Of Trump After Ex-President Barred From 2024 Colorado Ballot: 'Thinly Veiled Partisan Attack'

Loading... Loading...

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump will not be on the state’s 2024 ballot, a move that has elicited criticism from prominent GOP lawmakers.

What Happened: The Colorado Supreme Court made the decision to disqualify Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot public on Tuesday. The ruling was met with immediate responses from key Republicans, including GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel, in a post to X, referred to the decision as “election interference” and confirmed that the RNC’s legal team is ready to contest it. “The Republican nominee will be decided by Republican voters, not a partisan state court,” she said.

Ramaswamy, in a separate long X post, also called the ruling an “actual attack on democracy” and threatened to pull out from the Colorado GOP primary if Trump is not reinstated on the ballot. He also called on fellow candidates Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Christie did not directly comment on the ruling, stating that he had not fully reviewed it, according to CNN. He did, however, emphasize that voters, not courts, should determine Trump’s eligibility for the presidency.

Trump ally and the current House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled the ruling a “thinly veiled partisan attack,” underscoring that every registered voter should have the right to back their preferred candidate, including the former president, CNN reported.

Why It Matters: The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision is based on Trump’s violation of the 14th Amendment’s provision against insurrection. The close 4-3 decision is presently on hold pending a likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has until Jan. 4 to intervene.

This ruling, although specific to Colorado, greatly disrupts the 2024 presidential campaign landscape Colorado election officials stress the importance of resolving this issue by Jan. 5, the deadline to finalize the GOP primary candidate list.

