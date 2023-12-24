Trump's Stock Market Swipe, Jimmy Fallon's Witty Remarks About Marjorie Taylor Greene And More: Top Politics News This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week saw a flurry of political events and remarks that spanned from Wall Street to Washington. Former President Donald Trump took aim at the stock market’s rich beneficiaries and his potential reelection stirred concerns among voters. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon did not hold back on his comedic jabs while Lindsey Graham issued stern warnings to China. Lastly, President Joe Biden‘s approval ratings hit a new low. Here’s a detailed look into these stories.

Trump Criticizes Stock Market Boom: During a rally in Reno, Nevada, former President Trump criticized the thriving stock market, arguing that it is merely widening the wealth gap. “The stock market is making rich people richer,” Trump expressed. He also blasted President Biden for the current state of the economy. Read the full article here.

Potential Trump Reelection Sparks Dictatorship Fears: According to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, a majority of voters are apprehensive about a potential dictatorial rule if Trump secures a second term. The poll also revealed that a substantial 59% of voters believe that Democrats are unjustly instilling fear in voters with claims of Trump’s dictatorial ambitions. Read the full article here.

Jimmy Fallon’s Witty Remarks: Known for his comedic wit, late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon recently aimed a sharp one-liner at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Fallon’s remark came in response to Greene’s criticism of decision-makers in Washington. Read the full article here.

Lindsey Graham’s Stern Warning to China: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has stated his intent to draft severe sanctions against China if Xi Jinping attempts an invasion of Taiwan. He further warned China against upsetting the world order without expecting consequences. Read the full article here.

Biden’s Approval Rating Dips: Despite being the Democratic primary race frontrunner, President Biden’s job approval rating has plummeted to a new low of 34%, according to a recent Monmouth University poll. This marked a significant decline from his initial 54% approval rating at the start of his tenure in 2021. Read the full article here.

