Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he’d draft severe sanctions against China if Xi Jinping attempted an invasion of Taiwan.

What Happened: Graham said he intends to work with fellow lawmakers to prepare a "create a robust defense supplemental for Taiwan and second, draft pre-invasion sanctions from hell to impose on China if they take action to seize Taiwan."

"To communist China, if you think you can bully your way into destroying world order without consequences, you will be making Putin's decision to invade Ukraine look wise," he added.

Graham’s remarks came in response to an NBC report, which revealed that President Joe Biden was informed by Chinese leader Xi in a recent U.S. meeting about China’s plans to “reunify” with Taiwan, though the exact timeline is yet to be defined.

The report quotes three current and former U.S. officials.

Why It Matters: China has consistently held the view of ultimately incorporating Taiwan, a democratic nation of 23 million inhabitants, peacefully under its reign. Graham deemed the NBC report as “beyond unnerving,” cautioning China against any rash disruption of global order.

Xi's renewed push for peaceful reunification with Taiwan underlines a change in Beijing's approach. He has been vocal in his opposition to any U.S. defense aid to Taiwan and has urged Washington to cease escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

On Monday, a balloon suspected of being a Chinese weather balloon crossed the Taiwan Strait recently, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. This marks the third such occurrence in the month, amplifying concerns over potential spying activities by China.

