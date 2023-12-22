Apple Under DOJ's Antitrust Scanner For Blocking Beeper 'iMessage For Android' App: Report

Loading... Loading...

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawyers are reportedly scrutinizing Apple Inc. AAPL over its actions to block Beeper, an app that provided Android users access to iMessage.

What Happened: The DOJ scrutiny follows a bipartisan call for an investigation and Beeper’s announcement of discontinuing the app. The FTC is also examining Apple’s steps, reported the New York Times, although it does not cite any source for this.

A new version of the app, Beeper Mini, was launched this month, allowing users to connect their phone numbers to the service without requiring an Apple ID. But Apple promptly closed the loophole exploited by the app and committed to taking further necessary action.

Despite Beeper’s efforts to combat Apple’s move with updates, Apple successfully obstructed over 60% of Beeper Mini users. The company finally accepted that its fight with Apple was unviable.

Earlier this week, lawmakers called for a DOJ probe to see if Apple’s actions violated antitrust laws.

While no official announcement has yet, the DOJ is investigating the matter. Beeper's co-founder, Eric Migicovsky, reportedly met with the DOJ’s antitrust lawyers on Dec. 12, as per two individuals who were aware of the meeting.

The FTC has also exhibited interest in the issue, with a recent blog post hinting at examining companies that use privacy and security as a reason to prevent interoperability with other companies’ products and services.

Why It Matters: The ongoing battle between Beeper and Apple has been in the spotlight for some time. Apple’s consistent blocking of Beeper’s services led to significant disruptions

Following continuous interference from Apple, Beeper eventually gave up on its iMessage connection, focusing on a software solution they hope Apple will accept.

