Beeper's iMessage For Android Faces Another Breakdown, Affecting Over 60% Of Users

In a recent development, Apple Inc. AAPL has once again caused interruptions in the services provided by Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud, significantly impacting over 60% of users with active iMessage accounts.

What Happened: This disruption is the most recent in a string of outages that have occurred since the launch of the two Beeper products earlier this month, reported 9to5Google on Sunday. These services facilitate iMessage support on Android, Windows, and other platforms through a newly reverse-engineered method.

Apple has consistently blocked this method, leading to unstable services for users. The initial outage happened on Dec. 8, followed by another significant disruption on Dec.13 that affected approximately 5% of Beeper Mini and Cloud users.

The latest outage, affecting over 60% of users, commenced in the early hours of Dec. 17 and was confirmed by Beeper’s Eric Migicovsky. While Beeper is developing a solution, users may be notified or receive emails indicating that a ‘new Mac’ has been added to their accounts.

There is currently no clear timeline for resolving these issues.

Why It Matters: This series of outages follows a contentious history between Apple and Beeper. Despite Apple’s initial shutdown of the Beeper Mini ‘iMessage for Android’ app developers promptly announced a range of fixes and improvements allowing Android users to resume sending blue bubble messages to iPhone users

However, the app faced more issues, with its developers acknowledging that some users could not receive iMessages on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud

