Microsoft Axes Windows 'Mixed Reality' Feature As Meta, Apple Continues To Make Headways

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has put a halt to its Windows’ mixed reality’ feature – a unique blend of augmented and virtual reality technologies.

What Happened: The feature, which was introduced through a Windows 10 update in 2017, is no longer available, reported Reuters.

In a formal statement on Thursday, the tech giant stated, “Windows mixed reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.”

This decision follows last year’s report that Microsoft had scrapped plans for HoloLens 3, raising questions about the future of the augmented reality headset line in its current form.

The Windows’ mixed reality’ portal app once enabled users to experience this hybrid technology using compatible VR headsets on their personal computers.

Microsoft uses the term ‘mixed reality’ to describe software that merges augmented and virtual reality technologies. Augmented reality overlays text, sounds, graphics, and video onto real-world images, while virtual reality offers an immersive experience in a fabricated world.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid escalating competition in the mixed-reality headset market. Tech powerhouses like Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META have intensified their efforts in the mixed-reality domain.

Apple is anticipated to debut its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in February next year and has already started working on a next-generation model.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Meta might focus on reducing the prices of its future product to make it more affordable, considering Cupertino’s first-generation mixed reality headset costs $3,500.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has also launched Quest 3 at a starting price of $499.

Photo via Shutterstock