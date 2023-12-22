Google Chrome Will Now Alert You If Any Of Your Saved Passwords Have Been Compromised

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Chrome has been updated with a slew of security and performance improvements.

What Happened: The latest Google Chrome update includes several improvements, with a key focus on more proactive alerts from Safety Check.

These alerts will notify users about compromised passwords, potentially harmful extensions, outdated versions of Chrome, or site permissions that need attention.

The Safety Check tool has been enhanced to withdraw site permissions, such as access to your location or microphone if the site hasn’t been visited for a substantial period. If users get multiple notifications from infrequently visited sites, Safety Check will flag these, allowing users to disable them conveniently.

To recall, Google Chrome added the Password Check tool in June this year, allowing users to check if any saved passwords were compromised.

The update upgrades the Memory Saver mode on the performance front, offering more insights about tab memory usage. Users can now hover over tabs to see possible memory savings when inactive. The update also simplifies the process to designate sites that should always stay active.

The update will be carried out gradually, enabling users to save tab groups for improved organization and access across various desktop devices. Additionally, Google assures users of additional helpful features powered by a new AI model, Gemini, to be introduced early next year.

Why It Matters: The rollout of new features like the extension of Safety Check and the Memory Saver mode enhancement demonstrates Chrome’s focus on user-centric design and innovation.

The upcoming introduction of the Gemini AI model further underscores Google’s dedication to leveraging advanced technology to empower users with a safer and more efficient browsing experience.

