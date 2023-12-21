Google's VideoPoet Could Be The AI Video Generator You've Been Waiting For, Offering Cutting-Edge Video Generation Features

Loading... Loading...

After launching Gemini on Dec. 7, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has announced VideoPoet, an advanced large language model (LLM) that exhibits a wide array of video generation capabilities.

What Happened: Announced on Monday, VideoPoet is a unique LLM that can handle diverse video generation tasks, including text-to-video, image-to-video, video stylization, in-painting and out-painting, and video-to-audio.

With its superior learning capabilities across various modalities like language, code, and audio, VideoPoet outperforms existing diffusion-based video generation models. The model also leverages efficiency improvements from existing LLM training infrastructures, enabling it to train an autoregressive language model across video, image, audio, and text modalities using multiple tokenizers.

VideoPoet allows for interactive editing of generated video clips, enabling users to manipulate object motions and edit content based on a text prompt. Think of it as a post-production editing feature, giving users more control over the AI-generated video.

See Also: iPhone 16’s Secret Button Sparks Excitement: What’s Apple Hiding?

VideoPoet’s test results have shown its potential to generate high-quality videos with interesting motions. Its capabilities hint at a promising future for “any-to-any” generation tasks, such as text-to-audio, audio-to-video, and video captioning.

Why It Matters: The unveiling of VideoPoet comes after Google’s recent artificial intelligence (AI) developments. Earlier this month, the company launched Gemini to take on Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, Google faced criticism over claims that its Gemini video demonstration was staged.

Despite this, it proceeded to roll out Gemini AI features on its flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro.

VideoPoet is another step in Google’s ongoing rivalry with OpenAI over AI advancements. Google has positioned its Gemini model as a counter to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Now, with VideoPoet, Google is pushing the boundaries in video generation.

This development also comes as TikTok parent ByteDance prepares to launch its own LLM, which it claims is more powerful than Google’s Gemini. This could potentially heat up the competition in the AI arena.

Image Credits – Google

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google Fires Biggest Salvo Against OpenAI With Gemini — And TikTok Parent Says ‘More Powerful’ Model Coming Anytime Now

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.