Biden Condemns Republicans as House GOP Advances Impeachment Inquiry: 'They Are Focused On Attacking Me With Lies'

President Joe Biden blasted the House Republicans for launching what he termed a “baseless” impeachment inquiry against him. This was reported by The Hill on Wednesday.

What Happened: Biden expressed his discontentment with the GOP lawmakers, accusing them of diverting their attention to a political spectacle rather than addressing the pressing issues that are impacting the American citizens. This was conveyed in a statement he issued shortly after the House approved the inquiry along party lines.

In his statement, Biden berated the Republicans for squandering time on this politically charged ploy, a move that even some Republicans in Congress acknowledge is devoid of factual backing. He urged them to join him in tackling the problems that are genuinely important to the American populace.

Biden highlighted the contrast between his recent activities and the actions of the House Republicans. He mentioned his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the focus on Israel’s battle with Hamas, and efforts to address the economy and find a middle ground on border policy.

“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world,” said Biden, according to the report.

"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies.”

The impeachment inquiry is investigating the personal and business finances of Biden’s family members, including a Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax issues. Biden has been steadfast in denying any involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, the House Republicans moved to formalize the impeachment inquiry against Biden, which was largely voted upon on party lines, reported CNN.

All GOP members reportedly voted for Wednesday’s motion. The 221-212 vote also included Rep. Ken Buck (R-Col.) who had said earlier that he was inclined against impeaching Biden.

This impeachment inquiry was first announced by Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the former speaker of the House, over allegations of improper business dealings involving Biden and his son Hunter. Benzinga reported in September that nearly half of registered voters supported this inquiry

In December, The White House rebuked the current Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) call for an impeachment inquiry vote, arguing that Johnson was attempting to appeal to far-right House GOP members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga). Benzinga reported that Johnson had previously admitted the lack of sufficient evidence to start formal proceedings

Further, the GOP’s move to subpoena Biden’s family members was criticized by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who dubbed it a “sham” impeachment plot driven by Donald Trump. Benzinga reported in November that the House Oversight Committee had summoned several members of Biden’s family

