Steam Allows Users To Conceal Game Purchases, Privacy Feature Now Active For Beta Testers

Game platform giant Valve Corporation has launched a unique privacy feature for the Steam client, giving gamers the option to keep their game purchases hidden from the view of other users on the platform.

What Happened: The update is now active for Steam beta testers, The Verge reported on Wednesday. This new feature allows users to mark certain games as private, a move that addresses privacy-related hesitations of potential game buyers on the platform.

The report also notes that players can choose to mark a game as private from their shopping cart, their browser-based game list, or directly from the Steam client. This update is accompanied by two shopping cart updates. One enables users to add gift games for multiple friends in their cart simultaneously. The other introduces a unified shopping cart across all devices, currently only available in the beta version of the Steam client.

Why It Matters: This privacy upgrade follows Steam’s announcement earlier this month about discontinuing support for certain macOS versions from early 2024, impacting 32-bit games. The update is part of Valve’s continuous efforts to improve user experience and maintain the platform’s popularity.

Steam’s popularity has been on the rise, with games like “Lethal Company” attracting over 100,000 concurrent players on the platform. With such a massive user base, privacy features become crucial to ensure user comfort and trust.

