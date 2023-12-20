Tesla Loses Case: Spotlight On Potential Misuse Of Vehicle Tracking Tech

Loading... Loading...

The new-age technology of Tesla Inc. TSLA is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A case in San Francisco involving a woman who accused her abusive husband of using their 2016 Tesla Model X’s technology to stalk her, despite a restraining order, underscores the rising concerns about technology-enabled stalking.

What Happened: As reported by Reuters, a woman had approached the San Francisco police in May 2020, alleging her husband was using their Tesla Model X's technology to violate a restraining order and stalk her. The woman found a metal baseball bat in the vehicle, which she recognized as the same weapon her husband had previously used to threaten her.

See Also: Elon Musk Responds After Tesla User Calls Abrupt Strike On Crossing FSD Speed Limit ‘A Bit Crazy’

Despite police Sergeant David Radford’s attempts to retrieve data from Tesla that could aid in the investigation, the company stated that remote-access logs were only available within seven days of the recorded events. This information came to light during a lawsuit the woman later filed.

Why It Matters: In 2022, a self-proclaimed teen hacker, David Colombo, claimed to have remotely accessed over 25 Tesla cars in more than 13 countries. While Colombo attributed the hacking to “owners’ fault” and not a “vulnerability in Tesla‘s infrastructure,” it raises serious questions about the security of such advanced features.

Read Next: ‘Weird:’ Elon Musk Reacts As Univision Stakes Copyright Claim On Tesla’s Gen 2 Optimus Video On YouTube

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.