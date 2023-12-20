Israel Faces Off Against Hamas As Clashes Erupt In Gaza City Amid UN Voting Delay

Loading... Loading...

In the latest development in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the two sides have engaged in intense ground warfare in Gaza’s second-largest city. Meanwhile, the United Nations (U.N.) vote on increasing aid deliveries to the disaster-stricken Palestinian enclave has been postponed yet again.

What Happened: The conflict that started in response to an Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas militants has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Israeli campaign has reportedly resulted in widespread hunger, homelessness, and the deaths of nearly 20,000 Gazans. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas releases all hostages and is entirely defeated, as per a Reuters report.

The U.N. Security Council vote to establish aid deliveries was further delayed Tuesday amid ongoing negotiations. The draft resolution by the United Arab Emirates has been repeatedly postponed as diplomats struggle to agree on terms regarding a ceasefire and U.N. aid monitoring. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters, “We’re trying, we really are.”

The conflict has extended beyond Gaza, with Iran-backed Houthi forces attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea. This has led to the initiation of a multinational naval operation to protect trade routes, with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stating, “This is an international challenge that demands collective action.”

In Gaza, escalating gun battles between Hamas and Israeli forces have been reported. The Gaza health ministry shared that an Israeli strike on a house in the city killed 12 Palestinians. Israel has lost 132 soldiers since the conflict began.

Why It Matters: The current conflict follows a breach of ceasefire by Hamas on Dec 1.

The escalation of the Gaza conflict has attracted global attention, with diplomatic efforts intensifying to broker peace. High-level discussions between U.S. officials and Israeli counterparts have focused on the need for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire​.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence services are planning to target Hamas leaders globally. Israeli officials have revealed that Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the nation’s top spy agencies to prepare for a campaign against Hamas leaders residing in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar.

