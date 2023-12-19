iPhone 12 Defies Odds: Survives Three-Month Submersion In California River

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, an iPhone 12, discovered in a Northern California river, appears to be functional, despite being submerged for a solid three months.

A report by AppleInsider on Monday revealed that a diver, Lee, stumbled upon an algae-covered iPhone 12 while cleaning the Stanislaus River for chinook salmon on Nov. 10. Lee managed to clean and dry the device, and to his surprise, it powered back on by Nov. 16.

The iPhone didn’t have a password lock, allowing Lee to access its most recent photos and contacts. A video within the Photos app suggested that the device had been underwater since September 4.

See Also: In Leaked Audio, Sundar Pichai Opens Up About Google Layoffs: ‘Clearly It’s Not The Right Way To Do It’

Even though Apple Inc. AAPL rates its iPhone 12 and newer models at IP68, signifying resistance to temporary submersion, the resilience displayed by this device was beyond expectations. Apple does not provide coverage for water damage and discourages intentional submersion as the gaskets designed to prevent water and debris ingress may fail under such circumstances.

Lee now intends to use the contacts found on the iPhone 12 to track down the original owner of the device.

Read Next: OpenAI Suspends TikTok-Parent ByteDance After It Used GPT To Train Its Own ‘ChatGPT Of China’

Image – Apple

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.