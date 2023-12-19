Xfinity Reports Major Data Breach With Customer Data Stolen, Impact Undetermined

Loading... Loading...

Major internet service provider Xfinity has reported a significant data breach. Unauthorized access to customer data has been confirmed, but the scope of the breach is still unclear.

On Monday, Xfinity announced a “data security incident” that took place between Oct. 16 and October 19, 2023, as per a report by The Verge. Unauthorized access to the company’s systems resulted in the theft of customer data, including usernames, passwords, and contact information.

The breach was linked to a security vulnerability in the company’s software, which was brought to light by cloud computing firm Citrix. Xfinity confirmed the software flaw, which Citrix had flagged on Oct. 10. Despite patching the vulnerability, Xfinity noticed unusual activity on its internal systems that was tied to this flaw.

See Also: Democrats Stick It To Donald Trump By Turning Former Hotel Into Latest Gathering Spot: ‘We’ve Turned Trump Tower Blue’

The breach led to the theft of usernames and hashed passwords of Xfinity customers. Some customers might also have had their personal information exposed, such as names, contact details, the last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers. Xfinity has alerted federal law enforcement about the breach and continues to analyze its data.

Xfinity has not revealed the number of users affected by the breach. As per the official notice, it plans to prompt customers to change their passwords during their next login and is urging users to activate two-factor authentication. Xfinity spokesperson Joel Shadle stated to The Verge that the company is not aware of any leakage of customer data or attacks on their customers.

Read Next: Did Donald Trump Really Say ‘Lemonade Is Killing People’ Under Joe Biden’s Presidency?

Photo by Song_about_summer on Shutterstock.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.