Nikki Haley Takes Aim At President's Age In New Campaign Ad: 'I'll Just Say It — Biden's Too Old'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is targeting President Joe Biden‘s age as a key issue in her campaign. On Monday, she released an advertisement where she explicitly states Biden is “too old.”

What Happened: Haley’s ad, “New Generation”, bluntly addresses Biden’s age, asserting, “I’ll just say it: Biden’s too old.” The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor has consistently criticized 81-year-old Biden, positioning herself as a representative for the next generation, reported Politico.

Earlier in the year, Haley suggested “mental competency tests” for politicians over 75, a proposal that ignited criticism from various sectors. She also alleged that America’s security was threatened due to politicians’ age-related blunders.

Despite trailing former President Donald Trump in nationwide polls, Haley has seen considerable growth in New Hampshire, a pivotal early-voting state. She strives to secure support from Republicans not already pledged to Trump.

Why It Matters: Haley’s focus on the age factor is not new. As reported by Benzinga in February she asked Republicans to trust a new generation of leaders She also urged those tired of losing to stand with her pointing out that Republicans had lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections

While the front runner, Trump, did not participate in any of the primary GOP debates, his lead was a topic of discussion at the venues. Haley and other candidates came under criticism from fellow candidate Chris Christie for their supposed fear of offending the ex-president.

Furthermore, dissatisfaction with both Biden and Trump is high, according to a recent Benzinga report on a poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research This discontent among voters could potentially favor candidates like Haley who are offering a different perspective for the future

