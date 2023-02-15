Donald Trump’s first major Republican opponent is calling for trust to be put in a “new generation” of leaders.

What Happened: Nikki Haley told her fellow Republicans that if they were “tired of losing” they should stand with her.

Earlier, Haley, who served as an ambassador to the UN under Trump, said in a separate tweet, “We won’t win the fight for the 21st Century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th Century.”

Why It Matters: It is noteworthy that incumbent President Joe Biden is currently 80 years old, while Trump is 76 years old. Haley is 51.

Trump took a dig at Haley’s decision to run for the president on Wednesday. He said in a Truth Social post that she had a “hard time making the decision to run for President” because she publicly stated that she would never run against him.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, could emerge as a strong contender. In a recent poll, Haley garnered 11% of votes in a three-way Republican nomination race between her, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump. DeSantis got 35% votes and Trump 38%.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr