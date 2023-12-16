Tesla To Suspend Autosteer On Identifying Misuse Via New Software Update: Report

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA will reportedly introduce a suspension policy that will restrict Autosteer usage on identifying cases of improper use.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Tesla issued a recall for over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. equipped with all versions of Autosteer after deeming the feature’s controls to be insufficient to prevent misuse. The over 2 million vehicles recalled include Tesla's higher-end models S and X as well as its lower-end Model 3 and Y vehicles made between 2012 and 2023.

As a remedy, Tesla said that it would release a software update free of charge.

As per the release notes of the software update accessed by Not A Tesla App, the company is planning to make certain changes including suspension on detecting cases of misuse.

Autopilot disengages automatically if the driver does not heed the warning signs for lack of attention. On receiving five forced autopilot disengagements, the driver will henceforth be suspended from using the features for about a week.

In addition to the new suspension policy, Tesla will also make its requirements for determining driver attentiveness more strict when deploying autosteer and also when approaching traffic lights and stop signs off-highway. The warning sign text sizes will be increased and the notifications will be moved to a more prominent position in the Model 3 and Y.

Why It Matters: The recall this week was issued as the result of an investigation commenced by auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in Aug. 2021 based on eleven incidents involving stationary first-responder vehicles and Tesla cars with autosteer enabled.

Autosteer is part of Tesla’s suite of advanced driver assistance features called autopilot. When coupled with Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, it provides steering, braking, and acceleration assistance to Tesla drivers on controlled-access highways. However, even when the autosteer is engaged, the driver is responsible for taking over as necessary.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Key Official Behind Tesla Autopilot Investigation Ann Carlson To Leave NHTSA

Image via shutterstock