Key Official Behind Tesla Autopilot Investigation Ann Carlson To Leave NHTSA

Acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ann Carlson, is reportedly set to bid adieu to her role.

What Happened: Carlson, who has steered the NHTSA since September 2022, notified employees of her departure slated for Dec. 26 via email, Reuters reported. Carlson pinned the decision down to law limiting the tenure of officials in acting capacities.

Carlson will serve as chief counsel at the NHTSA till the end of January before leaving the agency in its entirety, the report added. NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman will now serve as acting administrator of the agency. The NHTSA has been without a confirmed administrator for most part of the last six years.

Why It Matters: During her tenure, Carlson oversaw the probe into Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Autopilot technology, culminating in a recall of over 2 million vehicles across the U.S. earlier this week. She has also overseen investigations into airbag ruptures, among other significant contributions.

