Missing iMessages On Beeper Mini? Here Are 2 Possible Fixes For Now

Beeper Mini has been working on and off since Apple Inc. AAPL caught wind of it and blocked it for the first time on Dec. 9. However, the app's developers have quickly moved to bring it back to life multiple times since then.

What Happened: On Dec. 13, Beeper developers revealed that some users have reported that the app is either missing iMessages, or that it has completely stopped working for them.

"We’re investigating reports that some users cannot receive iMessages on Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud," Beeper said.

Later, the developers said that this was a deliberate block from Apple that was degrading the functioning of Beeper Mini.

"Apple appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users," they added.

While the developers are still trying to find a workaround, there are a couple of fixes that Beeper Mini users can try to get the iMessage functionality working again.

Method 1: Clear Cache And Data

The first option available is clearing the cache and app data of Beeper Mini.

Here's how you can do it on Android devices:

Open Settings > Apps > See all apps .

. Now, tap Beeper Mini > Storage and Cache .

. Tap Clear cache and then Clear storage.

Now, open the Beeper Mini app and verify your details using a six-digit code. You should be able to use the app again.

Method 2: Uninstall And Reinstall Beeper Mini

If the first method does not work for you, you will have to uninstall and then reinstall the Beeper Mini app on your Android phone or tablet.

Beeper developers say that this is a temporary fix and a more stable solution is not ready yet. However, given the cat-and-mouse game between the messaging app's developers and Apple, it's slightly unlikely that there will be a stable, long-term solution for now.

Photo courtesy: Beeper Mini