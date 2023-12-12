'iMessage For Android' App Beeper Mini Is Working Again, But There's A Catch

Loading... Loading...

‘iMessage for Android’ app Beeper Mini is back after Apple Inc. AAPL shut it down, allowing Android users to send blue bubble messages to iPhone users once again. However, this time around, there are a few shortcomings that users will have to deal with.

What Happened: Beeper Mini is working once again, with the app developers announcing a slew of new fixes and improvements after being shut down by Apple.

Previously, the renowned chat application experienced a glitch that hindered the sending and receiving of messages. However, the Beeper team was quick to respond and rectify the situation.

Despite the brief hiccup, the initial launch of Beeper Mini was a triumph, landing among the top 20 on Play Store charts. The app saw over 100,000 downloads in just the first 48 hours.

The latest version has significant enhancements, including the chat opening at the last unread message and an improved video player.

However, phone number registration is not possible this time around. As a result, users need to sign in using an Apple ID. While the developers are working to revive this feature, Apple’s actions could prove to be a major challenge.

Following the recent challenges, Beeper has decided to make the app free to use. The company has reassured users about the app’s security and privacy with device end-to-end encryption.

Why It Matters: Apple had earlier terminated Beeper Mini, causing an outage. Beeper co-founder Eric Migicovsky confirmed that Apple was behind the shutdown following user complaints about message delivery issues.

This also prompted Senator Elizabeth Warren to criticize Apple, labeling it as corporate greed and highlighting the security issues Android users face while messaging iPhone users.

