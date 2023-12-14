Georgia Poll Worker Details Harassment After False Election Manipulation Allegations From Trump Allies: 'My Life's All Messed Up...Because Of Someone's Tweet'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, has testified about the racial threats and harassment she received following false allegations made by Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump‘s attorney.

What Happened: Giuliani incorrectly claimed Freeman and her daughter, Weandra “Shaye Moss,” manipulated ballots during the 2020 election, reported Business Insider. The unfounded accusations resulted in Freeman receiving death threats and continuous harassment.

Freeman shared her ordeal in a Washington D.C. federal courthouse on Wednesday. The jury’s task is to decide the monetary damages Giuliani owes Freeman and Moss for defamation.

“I was terrorized. I was scared people were coming to kill me,” Freeman told the jury.

The court was shown evidence of the racist threats Freeman and Moss received, including voicemails, emails, and social media messages.

Freeman described the continuous threats she received, noting that despite reporting the incidents to the police, her phone kept ringing with harassing voicemails. The threats persisted, with individuals banging on her door while she was on the phone with law enforcement.

Giuliani’s false allegations forced her to change her business name, lost longtime customers, and struggled to advertise and network effectively.

“I don’t have my name anymore. If you have nothing else, you have your name,” she said on the witness stand.

“My life is all messed up. It’s really messed up. All because of someone’s tweet and putting me on blast.”

Giuliani is expected to testify when closing arguments for the trial begin on Thursday.

Why It Matters: The allegations made by Giuliani, which he later conceded were false in July 2023, have had far-reaching consequences. Giuliani admitted to making false statements about Freeman and Moss as part of a defamation lawsuit they filed against him in the Federal District Court in Washington in December 2021.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has already found Giuliani liable for defaming Freeman and Moss. The current trial is only to decide the damages to be paid. Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphries estimates the cost of a reputational repair campaign to reverse the damage could reach $47.5 million.

