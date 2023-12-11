Huawei Mate 60 Pro Leads China's Charge In 5G Tech Self-Reliance

Loading... Loading...

Huawei Technologies Co. has unveiled considerable progress in the design and development of radio-frequency chips with its new Mate 60 Pro smartphone, surpassing U.S. suppliers in the race for 5G technology.

What Happened: As per a report by research firm TechInsights, the Shenzhen-based tech powerhouse’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, shows “noteworthy progress” in the indigenous development of radio-frequency chips.

These chips, essential for a device’s connectivity with internet-linked base stations, were predominantly sourced from U.S. suppliers, including Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS and Qorvo Inc. QRVO.

Interestingly, the Mate 60 Pro now incorporates RF switches from Maxscend Microelectronics Co. and power-amplification modules from Beijing OnMicro Electronics Co., signifying a shift towards domestic suppliers and joint design endeavors between Huawei and these firms, reported Bloomberg.

This is an important milestone, especially in light of the smartphone making headlines in late August for its 7-nanometer applications processor, symbolizing China’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing abilities.

This indicates that Huawei is now capable of crafting modern smartphones without its previous dependence on U.S. suppliers like Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, and is exploring alternatives to other U.S. industry mainstays like Skyworks and Qorvo.

Why It Matters: As per the latest reports, in the ongoing global semiconductor conflict, the Chinese government is covertly transforming Huawei into a pivotal player to foster an independent chip environment.

Huawei is not only the leading chip designer and primary client for chip manufacturers but is also providing technical expertise and financial backing to smaller firms in the chip supply chain.

Just a week ago, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged Huawei as a major contender in the AI chip market. The Shenzhen-based company has emerged as China's top chip technology proponent, impressing the industry with a sophisticated domestically-produced smartphone processor.

