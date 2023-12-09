Here's How Much Amazon's Ads Business Is Willing To Pay For Top Talent

Loading... Loading...

Following a temporary hiring freeze, Amazon.com Inc AMZN has significantly accelerated its recruitment for Amazon Ads, its rapidly growing advertising arm.

What Happened: The division mainly supports innovative products like TV ad formats. As of Dec. 8, Amazon Ads listed over 400 job openings across various teams, marking a substantial increase from the 29 roles at the start of the year.

As reported by Business Insider, this hiring surge aligns with Amazon's strategy to capture streaming TV revenue, particularly from small to midsize brands.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, covering January to September 2023, provides insights into the salary ranges for these new roles at Amazon Ads.

This data, specific to foreign workers in the U.S., offers a glimpse into the compensation structure at Amazon Ads. The salary ranges for these positions reflect diverse expertise and experience levels required in this dynamic sector.

Highlighted salary ranges for visa holders in sales and account management at Amazon include:

Ad Sales Rep I: $44,803 to $59,820

Ad Sales Rep III: $98,030 to $158,300

Ads Account Manager I: $59,426 to $87,800

Ads Account Manager II: $76,877 to $106,844

Ads Account Manager III: $163,900 to $170,500

Ad Sales Representative II: $117,695

Ad Sales Representative III: $150,000 to $167,000

Sales Operations III: $98,030 to $107,910

