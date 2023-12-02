Here's Why A Record Number Of $50 Bills Were Printed In 2022 Despite An Overall Decline In Cash Transactions

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In response to Americans' increasing preference for physical cash, the U.S. government printed a record number of $50 bills.

What Happened: According to a report by CNN, this move was executed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which produced an astounding 756.09 million new $50 bills in 2022, translating to a total value of approximately $37.8 billion.

This heightened production of cash directly resulted from the increased demand for physical currency in the U.S., the outlet noted. Furthermore, the trend seems to run counter to the declining use of cash for everyday transactions.

Insights from the San Francisco Fed's Diary survey indicated that this increased demand for cash is likely rooted in the economic uncertainties following the pandemic.

The survey also highlighted that, as of October 2022, the total currency in circulation escalated to over $2.23 trillion, marking a 28% increase from February 2020.

The survey further revealed that a significant portion of this demand stems from consumers holding cash both for immediate use and as a store of value.

Interestingly, despite the surge in electronic payment methods, 93% of survey respondents expressed no plans to abandon cash usage.

This scenario presents a unique paradox where the rise in digital payments has not diminished the appeal of physical cash.

The report also underscored the ongoing need for investment in the cash supply chain to ensure accessibility for those who continue to rely on or prefer cash. According to the survey, this is particularly pertinent as approximately one in five consumers still favor cash for in-person purchases, signifying a consistent demand for money despite the increasing prevalence of online transactions.

