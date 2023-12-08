What's Going On With Google Parent Alphabet Stock Friday?

Loading... Loading...

Google parent Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL stock is trading lower Friday amid reports of the company faking the Gemini demo video.

Google's new Gemini AI model generated mixed reactions following its recent debut.

Over a million viewers watched a video demonstrating Gemini's capabilities before disclosing the essential fabrication of the most remarkable aspect of the demo, TechCrunch reports.

The video, titled "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI," demonstrated how Gemini, a multimodal model that combines language and visual understanding, could respond flexibly to various inputs.

It showcased tasks like evolving a sketch of a duck, tracking objects in a cup-switching game, recognizing shadow puppet gestures, and more. However, the video didn't accurately represent the model's capabilities.

In reality, the company created the interactions in the video using carefully tuned text prompts with still images rather than live demonstrations of Gemini's abilities, raising questions about the accuracy and integrity of Google's presentation.

While Gemini generated responses similar to those shown in the video, how they were portrayed differed significantly from the actual user experience.

Google's attempt to inspire developers with a stylized representation of interactions led to confusion and mistrust among viewers.

The incident has raised concerns about Google's transparency and trustworthiness in showcasing its AI models.

On Thursday, Google integrated Gemini AI, its most advanced AI model, into Google's chatbot Bard. Google plans to extend Gemini's presence to other products, including Pixel 8 smartphones, generative search, and Chrome.

Price Actions: GOOG shares are trading lower by 1.63% at $136.20 on the last check Friday.