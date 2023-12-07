Tesla Owners Have High Expectations This Christmas; Elon Musk Admits, 'We Need To Step Up Our Game'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday opened doors to a wide range of requests from its vehicle owners as to what they want for Christmas.

What Happened: “We need to step up our game,” Musk wrote on X after a user flagged that Tesla owners are unhappy with the holiday software update features to be issued by Tesla.

“Tesla Owner: Argghh!! Another shitty holiday software update for Christmas! Who cares about Apple Podcasts?!” the user had wrote.

Musk’s response led to a barrage of requests from Tesla owners as to what they wish for Christmas. The requests include consent to use boombox when driving, customizable reverse sounds, passenger seat control from center screen, a fix for autowipers, full self driving version 12 and more.

What’s Up For The Holidays: Tesla releases a bigger software update close to the holidays, nicknamed the holiday update. This year, as per leaked release notes, the update will include trip planner on mobile app, apple podcasts, and automatic 911 calls, among other features. Tesla owners are rather disappointed.

“Who leads Tesla Software these days? Tesla Software has forgotten how to WORK. And DELIVER. What an embarrassingly tiny update compared to 2018/2019 Tesla who shipped updates like this every 2-3 weeks. Now they take all year, and this is all they ship? Where's the leadership?,” a user wrote on X.

“This holiday update is mostly boring apart from ‘Speed Camera on Your Route’,” another said.

“No AirPlay? Lame update. 2/10 overall if true,” another chimed in.

