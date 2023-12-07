iPhone SE 4 Could Get A Massive 60% Battery Boost: Here's How Apple Will Pull It Off

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a significant 60% boost in battery capacity, according to the latest speculations. It is said to adopt the battery from the iPhone 14.

What Happened: The much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is likely to inherit heavily from the iPhone 14, particularly in the battery department, according to an anonymous source who tipped off Macrumors.

The rumored battery for the iPhone SE 4 is coded A2863, identical to the one used in the iPhone 14. This marks a massive leap from the current iPhone SE 3 battery, which has a capacity of 2,018 mAh, compared to the iPhone 14’s 3,279 mAh battery.

Such a substantial increase in capacity, when combined with a newer chipset, could potentially enhance the overall battery life considerably. The iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated to feature an Action button and a USB-C port, making it a near clone of the iPhone 14 in terms of features.

These rumors are in line with earlier insights shared by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Should these speculations hold true, the updated design, Face ID, and OLED display would signify a major upgrade for the iPhone SE, which is presently the only smartphone from Apple still sold with Touch ID.

Why It Matters: The iPhone SE line has been Apple’s more affordable range of smartphones, designed to reach a broader consumer base. A significant battery upgrade could make it more appealing to buyers looking for a budget-friendly iPhone that doesn’t compromise on features.

