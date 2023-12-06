What's Going On With Upstart Holdings Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares are trading higher on continued upward momentum. The stock has gained more than 35% over the last five days. Here's a look at what's going on:

What To Know:

Shares of UPST are trending on Yahoo Finance and climbing on heavy trading volume Wednesday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 9.6 million shares have already been traded in the session, surpassing the stock's 100-day average volume of 6.058 million shares.

On Friday, Wedbush Securities hosted a Disruptive Finance Forum where Upstart observed that a moderate economic downturn might benefit the company in volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upstart shares are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of $26.33, yet well-below its 52-week high of $72.58. A remarkable 44.12% of available UPST shares being sold short.

UPST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Upstart Holdings shares are up 11% at $36.65 at the time of publication.

