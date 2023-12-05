Tesla Unveils CyberTruck and 10% Gains: What's Going On With Tesla Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday, and the stock has gained more than 10% over the past month. Here's a look at the latest Tesla news:

What To Know:

Tesla hosted a delivery event for its new Cybertruck last Thursday at the company headquaters in Austin, TX. Customers took delivery of Cybertrucks and experienced product demonstrations. The event was live-streamed on Elon Musk's social media platform X, and the replay can be viewed here.

"The apocalypse could come along at any moment, and here at Tesla we have the finest in Apocalypse technology," joked Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Following the Cybertruck delivery event. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated Tesla with an Outperform and maintained a $310 price target.

TSLA shares have captured the attention of retail investors and the stock is listed as one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance and WallStreetBets on Tuesday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of $234.64 and below its 52-week high of $299.29

TSLA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares are up by 2.5% at $241.55 at the time of publication.

