Reddit Scrambles To Address Bug That Inserts Slurs Into Site Links

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Reddit’s system has been reported to be generating URLs that contain offensive slurs.

The issue, which is also causing these links to surface on Google, was discovered and reported by The Verge. This issue was brought to attention when a member of The Verge’s team, performing an unrelated Google search, stumbled upon several Reddit links that displayed a subdomain filled with unanticipated characters and slurs. Despite the additional characters, these URLs continued to redirect users to Reddit.

The Reddit team has acknowledged the existence of this bug, revealing that it was uncovered a couple of weeks ago. The bug allows manipulation of words and phrases in a post’s hyperlink, which then redirects back to Reddit. Efforts are currently underway, in collaboration with relevant partners, to rectify this issue.

See Also: Microsoft Brings Copilot To Everyone Using Windows: Here Are Four Cool Things You Can Do With It

The bug does not impact all searches related to Reddit. It only manifests in specific searches and when users specifically look up the offensive URL.

When prompted for a response, Google spokesperson Jennifer Kutz confirmed that the issue was a result of a configuration error on Reddit’s part. She also assured that Google is exploring measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Read Next: PlayStation Users Are Being Permanently Banned From PSN For No Fault Of Their Own

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.