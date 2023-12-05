Trump's Historic Tweets, Where Ex-President Baselessly Claimed Election Fraud, To Take Center Stage In Jan 6 Trial: New Court Filing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Ahead of his upcoming trial relating to the events of Jan. 6, a new court filing reveals that the Federal prosecutors intend to use former President Donald Trump‘s past tweets against him.

What Happened: Special Counsel Jack Smith planned to present tweets from Trump, some of which date back to 2012, to bolster his argument that the ex-President was involved in a plot to defraud the U.S. and unlawfully reverse the 2020 election outcome, reported Business Insider.

The court filing indicates that Trump’s public comments “incited skepticism about the presidential election’s results and paved the way for the defendant’s criminal behavior.”

The prosecution highlighted a tweet from October 2016, just before the election, in which Trump alleged widespread fraud. The legal authorities contend that these tweets reflect Trump’s habitual practice of falsely attributing fraud to election results that don’t align with his expectations, as well as his intention and strategy to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results and unlawfully retain power.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in July on four counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial for the January 6 case is scheduled to kick off in March. Trump’s legal team has repeatedly argued that he is entirely exempt from any punishment for his actions leading up to the Capitol riot, a claim that has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

