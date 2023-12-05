Meta, IBM And Over 50 AI Companies Join Forces In Open AI Advocacy Initiative

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms META and International Business Machines IBM have announced the formation of an AI Alliance, a coalition of over 50 AI companies and research institutions advocating for an open model of AI.

What Happened: The alliance, which includes notable members such as Intel INTC, Oracle ORCL, and the National Science Foundation, aims to pool resources for “open innovation and open science” in AI, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The majority of the members are proponents of open-source tech, which involves freely shared technology and a history of collaboration among Big Tech, academia, and independent coders.

IBM and Meta have been working together since August to form this alliance. Darío Gil, senior vice president at IBM and director of IBM Research, expressed dissatisfaction with the AI discussions over the past year, stating, “We did not feel that it reflected the diversity of the ecosystem that is making this AI moment possible.”

See Also: Larry Page Disliked Elon Musk’s Love For Humanity Over AI-Powered Digital Life Forms, And That Soured The

Despite IBM’s AI history being tainted by the faltering of its Watson system, Gil said its new Watsonx system is a completely new platform. Similarly, Meta, despite some setbacks in AI development, is attempting to establish a foothold in the thriving AI market through its open-source AI system, Llama 2 AI model.

The formation of the AI Alliance comes at a time when businesses are seeking more AI product providers to reduce the risk associated with single-vendor dependency. This need for a more distributed approach is something the AI Alliance aims to address, according to Gil.

Read Next: ‘Cancel Disney Plus,’ ‘Cancel Hulu’ Become Trending Topics After Elon Musk Battle With Media Company

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.