Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature Saves Another Life — This Time A Hiker

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a recent incident, a hiker in Georgia was saved from a potentially fatal fall by the fall detection feature of his Apple Watch.

What Happened: Mike Menand, while hiking with his dogs at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, came across a coyote. The encounter startled Menand, causing him to fall, reported Fox5 Atlanta.

Unable to access his phone, Menand’s Apple Watch, detecting the sudden fall and not receiving a dismissal within a minute, automatically sent an emergency alert. If an emergency contact is on file, a text message containing a map indicating the fall location is sent to the contact.

Menand had to undergo surgery to insert a titanium rod in his broken leg after the incident. He credited his Apple Watch for playing a crucial role in his rescue, stating, “There's no telling how long I would've been laying there."

See Also: Apple’s iPhone Takes Reality-Bending Photo, Spooks User After Showing Three Versions Of Same Woman

Menand also pointed out that a month later, a woman hiker in the same park fell and didn’t survive, highlighting the potentially life-saving impact of the fall detection feature in Apple Inc. AAPL smartwatches.

Why It Matters: The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature is not the device’s only life-saving feature. The smartwatch has saved several lives due to its various emergency features.

For instance, a user was rescued from a highway car crash when their Apple Watch alerted their emergency contact and informed emergency services. Similarly, an Oklahoma man credited the Apple Watch for his transformation from a heart attack survivor to a marathon runner.

These lifesaving features, such as crash detection and fall detection, were introduced by Apple with the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022. They have proven to be invaluable in situations of distress, as seen in these incidents.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: OpenAI Investor Vinod Khosla Works 80 Hours A Week, Will Use Peter Thiel’s Anti-Aging Methods If They Work

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.