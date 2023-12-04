Elon Musk Takes Aim At Paris Hilton's Ad Campaign Following Her Media Company's Withdrawal From X: 'Wasn't Super Convincing TBH'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a recent turn of events, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took a jab at Paris Hilton’s advertising campaign. This came in the wake of Hilton’s company, 11:11 Media, pulling out its advertisements from X, formerly Twitter, over alleged antisemitic content.

What Happened: 11:11 Media had earlier formed a partnership with X, Business Insider reported. This partnership was, however, ended due to concerns regarding antisemitic content on the platform. Musk, in response, took to X to criticize Hilton’s ad campaign.

Musk wrote, “The ad campaign wasn't super convincing tbh. I don't think Paris cooks a lot.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments followed other advertisers such as Disney and IBM also pulling their ads from X, provoked by Musk’s seeming endorsement of an antisemitic post on the platform. While Musk has since apologized, he has not been shy about expressing his disdain for the departing advertisers, stating, “If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself.”

Hilton’s company, 11:11 Media, made headlines in October 2023 when it entered into a two-year deal with X. The collaboration was centered around live shopping and exclusive content creation. Nevertheless, just a month after this exclusive partnership was announced, 11:11 Media suspended its advertising campaign on X, citing concerns over pro-Nazi content and antisemitism on the platform last November. This move was seen as a significant blow to X and its CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who had previously hailed the promotional partnership with Hilton and 11:11 Media.

Image by Leefuji on Shutterstock

