Elon Musk Once Again Hails X As 'The Best Source Of Truth' After Biden Gets Community Noted Over Inflation Claims

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Since re-launching Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, Elon Musk has been time and again praising the feature, implying that it makes his social media platform X the “best source of truth.” His latest praise for the same came when the feature flagged a post by President Joe Biden about inflation and the economy.

What Happened: Over the weekend, DogeDesigner, a graphic designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot that showed a White House post being flagged by Musk’s Community Notes saying, “The White House got community noted.”

In response, the tech billionaire hailed Community Notes and called X the “best source of truth.”

See Also: Elon Musk’s Recent Interview Dives Into Everything But Cybertruck As Tesla’s Major Release Looms

When Benzinga checked, at the time of publishing, no note was found on the original White House post. However, there was one on a statement posted by U.S. President Joe Biden’s X account.

Why It’s Important: As mentioned above, Musk has repeatedly hailed Community Notes as a feature that helps ensure that X stays free of any misinformation and disinformation by providing necessary and reliable context on dubious posts on the platform.

However, the feature came under massive scrutiny earlier this year when it erroneously flagged a graphic video shared by Donald Trump Jr. showing Hamas fighters attacking Israeli citizens, saying, “This is an old video and is not from Israel.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Warns Of ‘Civil & Criminal’ Consequences For Fraud As Texas AG Opens Investigation Into Media Matters