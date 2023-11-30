Elon Musk's Recent Interview Dives Into Everything But Cybertruck As Tesla's Major Release Looms

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In the recent DealBook Summit, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, sidestepped discussions about the much-awaited Cybertruck launch.

Musk’s interview at the summit, which lasted 90 minutes, barely touched upon the Cybertruck launch, Business Insider reported. The dialogue primarily revolved around philosophical, confrontational, and political matters.

Since 2019, millions of Tesla followers have been anticipating the launch of the Cybertruck, a product Musk previously lauded as Tesla’s “best product ever.” However, his comments at the summit regarding the Cybertruck were scant, merely stating that it would be the “biggest product launch of anything by far on Earth this year.”

See Also: Musk Says How New Starship Version Will Be Different From The Old

The panel featuring Musk started almost a quarter of an hour late, resulting in a charged atmosphere on stage. Musk’s demeanor turned argumentative when the conversation switched to a recent advertiser boycott of X, which he had acquired for $44 billion a year ago. He bluntly told the departing advertisers, including Disney, IBM, and Apple, to “go f*** yourself,” and declared that he did not care if their boycott “killed” the company.

Despite the heated exchanges, Musk’s demeanor turned introspective when his personal challenges were discussed. The interview ended on a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence, extraterrestrial life, and Musk’s brain chip venture, Neuralink.

Read Next: ‘Crazy:’ Elon Musk Reacts To Post About California High-Speed Rail Project Cost Ballooning To Over $100B

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.