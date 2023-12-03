Apple's Break With Goldman Sachs, iCloud Security Concerns, Vision Pro Cost Cuts And More: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Another bustling weekend has passed in the world of technology, with Apple Inc. AAPL making headlines. The tech giant made significant decisions, faced security concerns, planned cost-cutting strategies, and was involved in an interesting do-it-yourself (DIY) project. Additionally, it celebrated an iconic artist in a unique way. Let’s delve into the details.

Apple Severs Credit Card Partnership with Goldman Sachs

Apple is reportedly set to terminate its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group GS within the next 12-15 months, as reported by Wall Street Journal. This move comes four years after the start of their digital credit card service. Read the full article here.

Apple ID Hack Leaves Users Helpless

Apple’s security measures have come under fire after Packy McCormick, a cryptocurrency advisor, lost access to his iCloud following an Apple ID hack. The hacker managed to change the phone number linked to the ID, leaving McCormick, and potentially others, without recourse. Read the full article here.

Budget-Friendly Vision Pro Headset in the Works

Apple is said to be developing a lower-cost version of its Vision Pro headset. This strategic move is expected to decrease production costs by about 50%, according to industry insiders. Read the full article here.

YouTuber Builds Discount Vision Pro

While Apple prepares for the 2024 launch of its $3,500 Vision Pro, a YouTube channel has constructed a discount Vision Pro for under $1,000, raising questions about the necessity and potential success of Apple’s expensive, experimental technology. Read the full article here.

A Special Treat for Taylor Swift Fans

Apple is celebrating its “Artist of the Year,” Taylor Swift, with a free “Taylor Swift Eras Experience” in New York City. While Swift herself won’t be attending, fans can register for a chance to attend the special event. Read the full article here.

