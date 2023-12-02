Missed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Apple's Got Your Back — Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In honor of Taylor Swift‘s recent designation as its “Artist of the Year,” Apple Inc. AAPL is organizing a free “Taylor Swift Eras Experience” in New York City on Dec. 8 and 9.

What Happened: Apple is holding a special event to laud its 2023 Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift. However, Swift will not be attending the event herself.

Swift fans can visit Apple’s website to register for a chance to win a ticket. To qualify, fans must sign in via a Ticketmaster account and be situated in Greater New York. The ticket registration process is set to conclude on Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. EST.

See Also: Google Confirms Drive Issue That Deleted Months Of User Data: It Still Doesn’t Know Why, But Recommends You To Create A Copy

Selected participants will receive an email between Dec. 5 and 6. If picked, you’ll get a ticket for yourself and a guest. The complimentary tickets, which are limited, will be allocated for a certain time frame for event attendance.

Why It Matters: Swift’s phenomenal success in 2023 has been marked by a record-breaking Eras Tour and a concert film, both of which have generated enormous worldwide demand for her music.

The Eras Tour, in particular, has had a significant impact on various sectors, contributing billions to the economy and setting new records as the most profitable concert series in U.S. history. This extraordinary feat is now being celebrated by Apple through the ‘Eras Experience’ event.

The event offers fans an opportunity to celebrate Swift’s achievements, as Apple puts it, “through an exploration of the ten Taylor Swift eras that have led to her history-making year.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Claps Back At Brands Over Reports Of Instagram Showing ‘Risqué’ Footage Of Children In Reels

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.