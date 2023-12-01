Dell Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Joins Marvell Technology, Super Micro Computer And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 1, 2023 5:15 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining more than 80 points on Friday.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL moved lower in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its third quarter.

Dell reported quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47. Revenue of $22.25 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $23.00 billion.

Dell shares declined 5.1% to $72.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL shares dipped 32.6% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 85% on Thursday.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR shares declined 8.9% to $6.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • Ferroglobe PLC GSM shares fell 6.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL shares fell 4.8% to $53.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares fell 3.4% to $264.32 in pre-market trading. Supermicro priced its public offering of 2,100,700 common shares at $262 per share.
  • BioNTech SE BNTX shares declined 3.2% to $97.18 in pre-market trading.

 

