Google's RCS Hits 1B Monthly Users Milestone With Bevy Of New Features — Including One Seemingly Inspired From Apple

According to Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, the Rich Communication Services or RCS in Messages has now exceeded one billion monthly active users. The milestone includes introducing a host of new features, including Photomoji and custom chat colors.

What Happened: On Thursday, Google announced significant updates to its RCS platform in Messages. The new features rolled out include Photomoji, which lets users insert photo cut-outs in their messages, similar to emojis, a feature reminiscent of what iOS 17 offers.

Users can now also attach an emoji dubbed a “mood” to voice messages, providing an instant indication of the tone of the message.

Additionally, animations can be included with emojis used in group chats or reactions. Another update enables users to change their chat bubble colors. These updates will be made available gradually to RCS users on Android phones, starting with an open beta roll-out.

Google is currently working with the GSMA, a non-profit industry organization, which includes Apple Inc. AAPL, to develop RCS further, reported The Verge.

“We are actively working with the GSMA — and Apple is a member of the GSMA — to evolve the spec to include not only end-to-end encryption but also a lot of features that aren’t in the RCS spec that we’re working on adding back to the spec,” said Android messaging VP and GM Sanaz Ahari.

Why It Matters: For years, the Sundar Pichai-led company has campaigned to force Cupertino to support RCS and stop the fight between blue and green bubbles. Finally, last month, Apple announced that it would integrate support for RCS Universal Profile in 2024.

“We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS,” stated Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy at the time.

However, the Tim Cook-led company didn’t take this decision lightly. The Android maker had to knock on the doors of EU regulators to force Apple’s hand.

