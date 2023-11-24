Bitcoin Lightning Payment App Wallet Of Satoshi Abruptly Vanishes From Google Play, Apple App Stores: What Just Happened?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD Lightning payments application, Wallet of Satoshi (WoS), has abruptly disappeared from the U.S. versions of both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

What Happened: Reports on Thursday revealed that WoS was no longer available for download on these platforms in the U.S., despite the platform being on track to record over a million transactions in November, as stated by Cointelegraph.

The app remained available for Australian users on the Apple App Store, and for both Australian and Singaporean users on Google’s Play Store.

Why It Matters: In response, WoS posted on X that it had not been banned.

Instead, the decision to remove the app from U.S. Apple Inc. and Google LLC app stores was theirs. The post did not disclose the reasons for this abrupt discontinuation in the U.S., but suggested that the app might return depending on “future developments”.



WoS assured that existing U.S. users will continue to have complete access to their BTC funds and can move their tokens to other wallets.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $37,479, up 1.11% in the last 24 hours according to Benzinga Pro.

