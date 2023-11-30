Google Confirms Drive Issue That Deleted Months Of User Data: It Still Doesn't Know Why, But Recommends You To Create A Copy

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has confirmed that there is an issue with its cloud storage service, Google Drive, that may have deleted months of data for some users.

What Happened: Google Drive users have been facing a problem where the service has been losing several months of their files.

Now, after hundreds of users reported the same issue, Google has finally acknowledged it and stated that it is currently investigating.

In a community support thread, Google posted a notice stating that it is "investigating reports of an issue impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users and will follow up with more updates."

The exact count of affected users is yet to be disclosed.

Reasons Unknown, But Google Recommends Creating A Copy

Although Google does not know exactly what is causing this problem, the company has advised users not to click ‘Disconnect account’ in the Windows and Mac apps.

It has also asked users to refrain from deleting or moving the app’s data folder on their hard drive while it investigates the issue.

While some users have found temporary workarounds for the problem, Google encourages users to wait for its official guidance.

For now, the company is recommending users create a copy of their Google Drive data.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first instance of Google Drive users facing issues. Earlier in May, users reported on the Google Drive community that their files had suddenly disappeared, with their Drive reverting to a previous state.

In another thread, users discussed a sync issue with the desktop version of Drive.

Although cloud backups are a good solution for users and organizations to access files remotely, this Google Drive issue is a good reminder to have multiple and frequent backups, ideally in different storage mediums and locations.

