Trump's Niece Explains Why Ivanka's Testimony In NY Civil Case, Her 'Shady Loan' Threatens 'House Of Cards Donald Has Built'

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump earlier this month testified in the New York civil case investigating the Trump Organization. Sifting through the testimony, the former president’s niece Mary Trump underlined her niece’s admission of chipping in with her assets to inflate his net worth.

What Happened: Ivanka’s admission that her father took money from his own adult children to prop up his net worth was buried deep in her testimony, Mary Trump, a psychologist said in a new substack post. “It seriously threatens the house of cards Donald has built….and propped up with exaggeration, decades of lies, and corporate media complicity,” she said.

Ivanka Trump testified that her father’s adult children agreed to allow him to use their assets to inflate his net worth so that he could satisfy Deutsche Bank’s requirement for sanctioning the loan, Mary Trump, who is a psychologist by profession, said.

This could be “crushing for Donald,” his niece said.

Ivanka’s Curious Loan: Mary Trump also cried foul over the mortgage Ivanka Trump took to buy her Florida home instead of making an outright purchase. The host of the “Mary Trump Show” podcast noted that her cousin and her husband Jared Kushner took a $15 million loan on their $24 million Indian Creek Mansion.

“Any financial expert will tell you that getting a mortgage on a house is a curious decision if you’re married to a ‘billionaire’ like Jared or legitimately wealthy people,” Mary Trump said. She also noted Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had also taken mortgage loans.

Weighing in on the motive, Mary Trump said the choice of mortgage over cash could be due to the need for money for other investments.

Mary Trump called upon New York Attorney General Letitia James to hold Donald Trump accountable for his daughter’s “shady loan” and also for Ivanka Trump’s finances. “Her numbers don’t add up,” she said.

Trump Violated Court Order: Mary Trump also weighed in on a Daily Beast report that said a court-ordered financial auditor has caught Donald Trump quietly moving $40 million from the Trump Organization into a personal bank account. This was supposed to pay the former president’s $29 million tax bill, she added.

This is so bad for Donald Trump, Mary Trump said, adding that the court had specifically ordered him not to shift his assets around as if he were a “MOB boss.”

Photo via Shutterstock