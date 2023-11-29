Trump's Niece Says Mike Johnson's 'Perverted Notions' Of US Democracy Not Completely Understood After Report Unearths His Russian Ties

Loading... Loading... Loading...

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been embroiled in controversy over the receipt of illegal money from a Russian oligarch, and Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the report and its implications.

What Happened: Some Russian nationals circumvented U.S. political fundraising laws in order to deliver campaign contributions to a slate of MAGA-entrenched Congressmen, including Johnson, said Mary Trump, citing Newsweek.

The new speaker reportedly received campaign contributions from American Ethane, a company 88% owned by three Russian nationals, namely Konstantin Nikolaev, Mikhail Yuriev, and Andrey Kunatbaev, she noted. Mary Trump, a psychologist and an avowed critic of her uncle and fellow Republicans, said at least three checks of $6,100 each were received from the company.

Nikolaev had deep ties to Vladimir Putin, Mary Trump said. While Johnson’s campaign claimed the money was returned, the psychologist raised the question whether the disclosure would have been made if the news concerning the financing had not been exposed.

She also noted that it is against federal law for a campaign to knowingly accept donations from a foreign-owned corporation, a foreign national or any company owned or controlled by foreign nations.

Why Its Important: Johnson’s Russian ties matters, said Mary Trump. As the Speaker of the House, he would be vested with one of the “largest policy decisions of the last decade,” namely whether the U.S. should continue to fund Ukraine’s efforts against Russia’s illegal invasion, she said.

Although Johnson has said he would get a Ukraine aid package to the floor and support its passage, his actions tells a different story, Mary Trump said. The speaker gets an “F” grade for his support to Ukraine, she said, citing “Republicans for Ukraine,” which tracks Republican votes on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Despite the fact that Mike Johnson now holds a place of enormous power in the American government, he remains an elusive character whose perverted notions of American democracy and religious fanaticism still aren't completely understood,” Mary Trump said.

The fact that he ran unopposed in his first election, has served less than eight years in Congress, lacks leadership experience and has never chaired a committee make his ascension to the speakership even more disconcerting, she said.

.”As the mysterious Speaker of the House fails to walk the walk when it comes to supporting Ukraine, he casts doubt on the integrity of his attitude towards Putin's Russia and casts yet another shadow over the halls of power,” she added.

